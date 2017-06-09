Rams sign tight end Gerald Everett, receiver Cooper Kupp and safety John Johnson

The Rams signed their top three draft picks — tight end Gerald Everett, receiver Cooper Kupp and safety John Johnson — the team announced Friday night.

Terms were not disclosed.

All of the Rams’ draftees have participated in a rookie minicamp and organized team activities, which concluded this week. A mandatory three-day minicamp begins Tuesday.

Everett, a second-round pick from South Alabama, is expected to compete for playing time in a position group that includes second-year pros Tyler Higbee and Temarrick Hemingway.

Everett was the 44th overall pick. Oakland Raiders defensive lineman Jihad Ward, the 44th pick in 2016, signed a four-year, $5.5-million contract, according to spotrac.com.

Kupp, a third-round pick (69th overall) from Eastern Washington, has been the most consistent rookie performer during workouts.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue, the 69th pick in 2016, signed a four-year, $3.5-million contract.

Johnson, a third-round pick (91st overall) from Boston College, has worked at both safety spots.

New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the 91st pick in 2016, signed a four-year, $3.4-million deal.

