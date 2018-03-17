Rams agree to terms with center John Sullivan on two-year contract

The Rams held on to a key piece of their offense Friday, agreeing to terms with center John Sullivan on a two-year contract, the team announced.
Terms were not disclosed, but the two-year deal is essentially for $10 million, with incentives that could increase the total value, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
Sullivan, 32, earned nearly $1 million last season after signing a one-year free-agent contract with the Rams. In 2016 he played for the Washington Redskins, for whom Rams coach Sean McVay was offensive coordinator.
Sullivan and tackle Andrew Whitworth, another free-agent acquisition last year, were instrumental in helping solidify the offensive line and protecting quarterback Jared Goff as the Rams won the NFC West. Both veteran linemen were given regular days off from practice, which helped them remain mostly injury-free.
Sullivan began his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2008.
Keeping him in the fold enables the Rams to perhaps draft a center that can be groomed by Sullivan.
