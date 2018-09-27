Rams vs. Vikings: How the teams match up for Thursday night's game

The maturation of quarterback Jared Goff was evident in each successive game of the Rams’ 3-0 start. He was good against the Oakland Raiders, very good against the Arizona Cardinals and outstanding last week against the Chargers. Goff’s 941 yards passing rank fifth in the NFL. The tough part for the Vikings: No telling who will be Goff’s favorite target. A week after receiver Brandin Cooks starred against the Cardinals, receiver Robert Woods caught 10 passes. And Todd Gurley remains a threat on screen passes. Rams receivers will be working against a secondary that includes cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Xavier Rhodes. The unheralded key to the Rams’ success has been the offensive line, which has cleared the way for Gurley and provided Goff plenty of time on most attempts. The line handled Melvin Ingram against the Chargers, but the Vikings’ 10th-rankeddefense is much better than the Chargers’ 24th-ranked unit, even without end Everson Griffen, who is sidelined while undergoing a mental-health evaluation. End Danielle Hunter has two sacks, and tackle Sheldon Richardson can be a handful. Linebackers Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr are stalwarts of the front, with safety Harrison Smith tough against the run and the pass.