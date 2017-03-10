William Hayes says goodbye to Rams and fans via Instagram a day after trade to Dolphins

Former Rams defensive end William Hayes, traded Thursday night to the Miami Dolphins, posted a video to his Instagram account on Friday saying he got dealt “for a stapler and a coffee machine.”

Actually, the nine-year veteran was packaged with a seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick as part of a deal to clear salary cap space. Hayes is due to earn about $5.5 million this season.

Hayes, 31, said he was looking forward to sweet tea, no more traffic and lower rent.

He said he would miss teammates and Rams fans and gave a “shout out” to former Rams Coach Jeff Fisher, former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and owner Stan Kroenke.

He also wrote, “All jokes aside going to miss y'all boys in the locker room…. thanks to everyone who believed in me I hope I made a good impression on you all like you did for me and to St. Louis to LA fans I love you all.”

