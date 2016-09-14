Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will try to ruin the Rams' home opener

The Rams have not played host to the Seattle Seahawks in Southern California since October 1988.

One month later, Russell Wilson was born.

On Sunday, the Seahawks quarterback will try to ruin the Rams’ home opener at the Coliseum, which is also serving as a homecoming of sorts for Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll.

Wilson’s status for the game was questionable after he suffered an ankle sprain in last week’s victory over the Miami Dolphins — won with Wilson’s short touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin — but he is expected to play in the Rams’ first regular-season game at the Coliseum since 1979.

“Tons of rehab, a lot of prayer and just trying to do as much as I can in terms of getting my body ready to roll,” Wilson said during a phone interview Wednesday.

Wilson is no stranger to the Southland.

He played for Wisconsin in the 2012 Rose Bowl against Oregon and has worked out during the off-season at USC and UCLA. He has appeared at the ESPY Awards and hosted the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.

Wilson said the Seahawks were focused on defeating the Rams, but they are aware of the emotional component of Carroll’s return to a stadium where he led USC back to national prominence. Carroll also founded A Better L.A., a nonprofit organization started in 2003 to help reduce violence.

“There are the championships and the wins and all that but the most important thing is what he did for the city of L.A., the inner city and just different people and how much he gave back,” Wilson said. “That’s what’s really cool for Coach Carroll and the people that love him there and all that.”

The Rams, coming off a 28-0 defeat by the San Francisco 49ers, have not had a winning season since 2003 and finished 7-9 last season. But they have enjoyed recent success against the Seahawks, winning three of the last four games, including both last season.

Rams Coach Jeff Fisher said Tuesday that would give his team no particular advantage.

“I love watching them play — the Seahawks — because they play hard,” Fisher said. “Pete does a great job and, fortunately, we’ve had some success against them.”

Asked why the Rams have been able to play the Seahawks so tough, Wilson said, “I wish I knew all the answers, but they’re one of the toughest teams and best teams that we play, we believe, just in the sense of all the things they do.”