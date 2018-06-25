Galaxy's Ibrahimovic and LAFC's Vela and Ciman are selected to the MLS All-Star team

The Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Carlos Vela and Laurent Ciman of the Los Angeles Football Club have been selected for the MLS All-Star team in a vote of fans.
The MLS All-Stars will meet Italy’s Juventus in Atlanta on Aug. 1.
Ibrahimovic has made 11 appearances with the Galaxy, scoring a team-high seven goals and adding three assists. Three of his goals have been game-winners.
Vela and Ciman are the first all-stars in the history of LAFC, a first-year expansion club. Vela, currently playing with Mexico in the World Cup, leads LAFC with seven goals and five assists in 12 games. This will be his first MLS All-Star Game.
Ciman, the final cut from the Belgian World Cup team, made two previous all-star teams with the Montreal Impact. LAFC’s captain, he has played in 13 MLS games this season.
League-leading Atlanta United took six of the 11 spots on the team selected by the fans. LAFC was the only other club to have multiple representatives.
The rest of the 24-man all-star team will be announced at a later date and will include two commissioner picks and 11 players selected by all-star coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino.
MLS All-Star Fan Team
Goalkeeper: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United)
Defenders: Michael Parkhurst (Atlanta United), Laurent Ciman (LAFC), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)
Midfielders: Migual Almiron (Atlanta United), Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta United), Darlington Nagbe (Atlanta United), Diego Valeri (Portland Timbers)
Forwards: Josef Martinez (Atlanta United), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Galaxy), Carlos Vela (LAFC)