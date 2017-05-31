Sports Now Sports news from Los Angeles and beyond
NFL reporter John Clayton reportedly is the latest journalist laid off by ESPN

Chuck Schilken
ESPN reportedly has laid off another well-respected, longtime journalist.

After 23 years as an NFL commentator and senior writer, John Clayton is the latest casualty of massive layoffs that have claimed the jobs of more than 100 of ESPN’s on-air personalities and writers, according to the Sporting News.

The 63-year-old Clayton, nicknamed “The Professor,” will continue his weekday radio show for 710 ESPN KIRO Seattle, which licenses the ESPN name and is not owned by that company.

On April 26, ESPN laid off dozens of prominent on-air personalities, including Jayson Stark, Ed Werder, Jay Crawford and Dana O'Neil.

