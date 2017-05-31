NFL reporter John Clayton reportedly is the latest journalist laid off by ESPN

ESPN reportedly has laid off another well-respected, longtime journalist.

After 23 years as an NFL commentator and senior writer, John Clayton is the latest casualty of massive layoffs that have claimed the jobs of more than 100 of ESPN’s on-air personalities and writers, according to the Sporting News.

The 63-year-old Clayton, nicknamed “The Professor,” will continue his weekday radio show for 710 ESPN KIRO Seattle, which licenses the ESPN name and is not owned by that company.

On April 26, ESPN laid off dozens of prominent on-air personalities, including Jayson Stark, Ed Werder, Jay Crawford and Dana O'Neil.

Caption IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's car collided with the car of Jay Howard and went airborne into a retaining wall along the infield. IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's car collided with the car of Jay Howard and went airborne into a retaining wall along the infield. Caption IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's car collided with the car of Jay Howard and went airborne into a retaining wall along the infield. IndyCar driver Scott Dixon's car collided with the car of Jay Howard and went airborne into a retaining wall along the infield. Caption Gyasi Zardes kept a promise to his father by graduating from Cal State Dominguez Hills this month. He is serving as an example and inspiration to kids in the old neighborhood: If he can do it, so can they. Gyasi Zardes kept a promise to his father by graduating from Cal State Dominguez Hills this month. He is serving as an example and inspiration to kids in the old neighborhood: If he can do it, so can they. Caption Rams receiver is honored for his career accomplishments Rams receiver is honored for his career accomplishments Caption Country music fan leads Birmingham, 7-1 Country music fan leads Birmingham, 7-1 Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii