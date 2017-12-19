Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife donate $9.4-million mansion to children's group

Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, are definitely in the spirit of giving this holiday season.

The couple recently announced they would donate a 32,000-square-foot home with more than 100 acres of land in southwest Missouri to Camp Barnabas, a nonprofit charitable organization for children with special needs and chronic illnesses, and their siblings.

Realtor.com had the home listed at $9,418,400 before the donation.

“There are tons of amazing charities in Southwest Missouri. Out of all of these, Barnabas really pulled on our heartstrings,” Cole Hamels said in a statement.

“Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it. Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way.”

Cole Hamels was named the World Series MVP as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008 and has played for the Rangers since 2015. Heidi Hamels grew up in Buffalo, Mo., about 85 miles away from the mansion.

The couple never actually moved into the place they originally thought would be their dream home, their attorney told the Springfield News-Leader; instead, they chose to live in Texas.

“This is so much more than a beautiful property,” said Krystal Simon, chief development officer for Camp Barnabas. “This incredible gift allows us to further our ministry and truly change thousands of lives for years to come.”

