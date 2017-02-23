College basketball: Ohio State upsets No. 16 Wisconsin

C.J. Jackson scored 18 points on four-for-four shooting from three-point range and Ohio State upset No. 16 Wisconsin, 83-73, on Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio.

JaQuan Lyle had 17 points and Jae'Sean Tate added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Buckeyes (16-13, 6-10 Big Ten), who snapped a three-game losing streak and beat a ranked team for the first time in nearly a year.

Bronson Koenig had 27 points for Wisconsin (22-6, 11-4), which lost the lead in the game's first minute and could never get any traction. The Badgers have lost three of four.

Ohio State led by 12 points with 10 minutes left on a three-pointer by Lyle and never let Wisconsin get closer than nine points. They led by 20 with 4:39 to go and cruised to the win, beating Wisconsin for the first time in the last four tries.

After Wisconsin's Vitto Brown made a three-pointer to start the game, the Buckeyes answered with a 13-2 run and wouldn't relinquish the lead. Five Ohio State players made three-pointers and they went into halftime with a 44-31 lead — despite the efforts of Koenig, who had 14 points on four-for-seven shooting from beyond the arc for the Badgers.

at No. 15 Cincinnati 87, Memphis 74: Jacob Evans III scored 12 of his 15 points during a dominant first half as the Bearcats held on for their 25th consecutive home victory.

Cincinnati (25-3, 14-1 American Athletic) led by as many as 24 points during its highest-scoring opening half in conference play this season, pulling ahead 51-32 at the break. The Tigers cut the lead to six points before fading.

The Bearcats' front line dominated. Gary Clark had 13 points and nine rebounds while Kyle Washington had 16 points and six rebounds.

Memphis (18-10, 8-7) has dropped a season-high three straight. Jeremiah Martin led the Tigers with 23 points and Dedric Lawson had 21 with 10 rebounds.

The Tigers cut the lead to 75-69 on Martin's three-point play with 5:18 left. Evans' three-pointer — his only basket of the second half — ended the comeback.