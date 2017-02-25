College basketball: No. 11 Kentucky takes over SEC lead by beating No. 13 Florida

Malik Monk scored 30 of his 33 points in the second half, Bam Adebayo added 18 points with 15 rebounds and No. 11 Kentucky rallied past No. 13 Florida for a 76-66 victory Saturday to take over the Southeastern Conference lead.

While another week remains in SEC play for both teams, the Wildcats (24-5, 14-2) took an important step by twice rallying from eight points down to win the pivotal matchup. And they can thank Monk for making it happen as he scored 14 points during an 18-10 run that tied the game at 55 with 9:54 remaining.

Adebayo scored six straight points before Monk added seven more in between lobbing a pass to Adebayo for a 70-60 lead with 4:04 left.

Monk sandwiched two free throws around layups by Isaiah Briscoe and Adebayo, points that proved critical in thwarting rally attempts by the Gators (23-6, 13-3).

KeVaughn Allen had 24 points and Justin Leon added 13 for Florida, which had won nine straight.

at No. 2 Villanova 79, No. 23 Creighton: Eric Paschall scored a season-high 19 points and Josh Hart added 16 to help the Wildcats clinch their fourth straight Big East regular-season title.

Kris Jenkins scored 15 points and Mikal Bridges had 11 for defending national champion Villanova (27-3, 14-3), which was without big man Darryl Reynolds (rib) for the fifth straight game. Reynolds is expected to return for the Big East Tournament.

Marcus Foster scored 25 points and Khyri Thomas had 17 for Creighton (22-7, 9-7), which has lost six of 10 after an 18-1 start.

No. 8 North Carolina 85, at Pittsburgh 67: Justin Jackson scored 23 points, Joel Berry added 19 and the Tar Heels continued their march to the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title.

The Tar Heels (25-5, 13-3) have won four consecutive games following a loss to arch-rival Duke two weeks ago. North Carolina can clinch its second straight ACC regula- season crown and 31st overall with a win at No. 18 Virginia on Monday. The Tar Heels dominated the smaller Panthers (15-14, 4-12) in the paint, outrebounding Pitt 48-28.

No. 12 West Virginia 61, at Texas Christian 60: Daxter Miles Jr. made a free throw with 4.8 seconds left to help the Moutaineers win and stay in second place in the Big 12 Conference.

Miles went to the free throw line after a questionable foul against Jaylen Fisher, who never left the ground and appeared to make only slight incidental contact with the Miles.

TCU (17-12, 6-10), which had tied the game on Alex Robinson's free throw with 9.1 seconds left, had one more chance but Desmond Bane's 3-pointer at the buzzer was well short. Jevon Carter had 15 points for West Virginia (23-6, 11-5), while Nathan Adrian added 13.

No. 15 Southern Methodist 69, at Connecticut 61: Shake Milton had 20 points and seven rebounds to lead the Mustangs to the road win. SMU (25-4, 15-1 American Athletic Conference) won its 11th straight and haven't lost since Jan. 12 at Cincinnati. Semi Ojeleye had 16 points, Ben Moore added 15 and Sterling Brown had 11.

The Huskies (14-14, 9-7), who have dropped two straight after a four-game winning streak, were led by Kentan Facey's 15 points. Freshman Christian Vital and Vance Jackson each added 14, while Rodney Purvis had 11.

No. 18 Virginia 70, at North Carolina State 55: Freshman Kyle Guy scored 19 points to help the Cavaliers snap out of an offensive funk and end a four-game skid. Devon Hall added 18 points for the Cavaliers (19-9, 9-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 49% and made 11 of 16 three-pointers — a huge change from missing shot after shot during three particularly ugly offensive performances coming in.

The Wolfpack (15-15, 4-13) made a last-stand run to get within 59-51, only to see London Perrantes bury a three-pointer with 5:04 left then Hall put back his own miss to push the margin back to 13.

No. 19 Florida State 76, at Clemson 74: Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, including the go-ahead basket with 1:22 left, to lift the Seminoles to victory.

Jonathan Isaac of Florida State blocked Shelton Mitchell's drive with 11 seconds left and, after Trent Forrest made a free throw for the Seminoles, Marcquise Reed came up short on a mid-range jumper with five seconds to go as the Seminoles held on to win their 23rd game in the regular season for the first time since 2008-09.

Florida State (23-6, 11-5) kept pace in the Atlantic Coast Conference race, remaining two games behind league leader North Carolina entering the final week of the season. It was the latest in a string of near misses for Clemson (14-14, 4-12), which fell to 1-9 in ACC games decided by six points or less. The Tigers' last five ACC losses came by a combined 12 points.