College football: Boston College hands Florida State another big loss

A.J. Dillon ran for 149 yards and a touchdown, and Boston College extended its surprising turnaround with a third straight victory, beating Florida State 35-3 on Friday night for its first win over the Seminoles since 2009.

Anthony Brown threw for one touchdown and ran for another, and Jeff Smith threw for a touchdown on a flanker option. Just two years removed from a winless Atlantic Coast Conference season, the Eagles (5-4, 3-3) have now won three straight ACC games for the first time since 2013.

Boston College students stormed the field after the victory — the first home conference win the senior class was able to see. The Eagles had won only one home ACC game since 2013, and it was during Thanksgiving break.

It was the most points the Eagles have ever scored against Florida State. The Seminoles (2-5, 2-4) fell three games below .500 for the first time since Bobby Bowden’s first season in 1976.

Brown completed six of 20 passes for 54 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Sweeney that made it 14-0 early in the second quarter. Brown also ran for a four-yard score that made it 21-0 midway through the second.

Nyqwan Murray caught three passes for 102 yards for Florida State, which failed to score a touchdown for the first time since 2008 — 124 games ago. James Blackman completed 11 of 26 passes for 102 yards.

No. 24 Memphis wins fourth in a row

Riley Ferguson passed for 298 yards and three touchdowns and Darrell Henderson rushed for 112 yards and another score to lead No. 24 Memphis to a 56-26 victory over Tulane.

The win was the fourth straight for Memphis (7-1, 4-1) and kept the Tigers atop the American Athletic Conference’s West Division. Tulane (3-5, 1-3) dropped its third consecutive game and lost its 11th straight in the series.

Tennessee backup quarterback Quinten Dormady won’t be available to play Saturday when the Volunteers face Kentucky. Tennessee athletic department spokesman Zach Stipe confirmed Friday that Dormady didn’t make the trip to Lexington. Dormady’s situation was first reported by VolQuest.com, which says the junior quarterback has a shoulder injury.