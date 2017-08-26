College football: Oregon State gets pounded by Colorado State in opener

Linebacker Tre Thomas scored on a 44-yard interception return and Nick Stevens threw three touchdown passes as Colorado State opened its new on-campus stadium with a 58-27 win over Oregon State on Saturday.

A raucous 37,583 fans showed up to catch a glimpse of the $220 million facility.

“I just told the guys in there — there's only one shot at opening a new stadium,” Rams coach Mike Bobo said. “There's going to be one memory. It was a good one for Colorado State people.”

Stevens did his part to make sure it was a successful unveiling by throwing for 334 yards — his third career 300-yard passing game.

The Beavers, who lost their 14th consecutive road game, fumbled twice and had three passes intercepted.

Oregon State's Jake Luton complete 27 of 47 passes for 304 yards and two scores, with two three interceptions, including the game-changer in the third quarter. Thomas grabbed a tipped pass out of the air and raced 44 yards to make it 34-20.

“We got beat bad. Bad!” Oregon State coach Gary Andersen said. “There are a lot of concerns when you get beat like that. It’s unchartered waters for me.”

at Brigham Young 20, Portland State 6: Tanner Mangum completed 16 of 27 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown and Squally Canada had 13 carries for a career-high 90 yards and a score for BYU.

Portland State's offense crossed midfield just twice and went three-and-out on four of its first five possessions.

Charlie Taumoepeau had six receptions for 73 yards for Portland State, which had three turnovers — two on downs — in their final three possessions.