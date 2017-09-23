College football: N.C. State upsets No. 12 FSU; Lamar Jackson sets Louisville TD record

Ryan Finley threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns and North Carolina State got its first road win over a ranked team since 2008, defeating No. 12 Florida State 27-21 on Saturday.

Jaylen Samuels had two touchdowns as the Wolfpack broke a 10-game losing streak to ranked teams. Their last win over a Top 25 team coincidentally was against Florida State in 2012. Their last victory on the road over a ranked team was at North Carolina.

Finley, who completed 22 of 32 passes, had a 71-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter to give the Wolfpack (3-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 17-7 lead. Nyheim Hines rushed for 94 yards on 24 carries.

The Seminoles, who had a 21-day layoff due to Hurricane Irma, have dropped their first two games to open a season for the first time in 28 years. It also marks the first time since 2011 that FSU has dropped back-to-back games.

James Blackman was 22 of 38 for 278 yards in his first start. Blackman, the first true freshman to start for FSU since 1985, moved into the starting spot after Deondre Francois suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Sept. 2 loss to Alabama.

Auden Tate had nine receptions for 138 yards, including a four-yard touchdown early in the second quarter that drew the Seminoles within 10-7.

at No. 19 Louisville 42, Kent State 3: Lamar Jackson accounted for three touchdowns to set a Louisville career record during the rout of the Golden Flashes.

Despite missing Jaylen Smith, the team's top receiver , the reigning Heisman Trophy winner threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-22 passing. His 16-yard touchdown pass to Javonte Bagley in the third quarter ended the scoring and gave him 88 total touchdowns, breaking Chris Redman's career mark. In all, Jackson, who did not play in the fourth quarter, finished with 333 yards total offense.

He also helped the Cardinals (3-1) quickly move on from last week's blowout loss to Clemson. On the first play of the game, he connected with tight end Jordan Davis on a 69-yard reception. Four plays later, on fourth and goal, Malik Williams' three-yard run gave the Cardinals a 7-0 lead over the Golden Flashes (1-3) less than two minutes into the game.

at No. 10 Ohio State 54, UNLV 21: J.T. Barrett threw touchdown passes to five different receivers in the first half, and the Buckeyes cruised to the nonconference win.

Barrett, who has taken the brunt of the criticism for Ohio State's inconsistent passing game this season, was barely slowed by an outgunned UNLV defense, completing 12 of 17 passes for 209 yards before handing the game over to backup Dwayne Haskins near the end of the first half.

The big half for Barrett moved him into second place behind Art Schlichter for all-time passing yards at Ohio State. The Buckeyes (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) rolled, but the opponent was no real test in the last tuneup game before Ohio State begins its conference schedule.

The Rebels fall to 1-2 on the season.