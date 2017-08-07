Tim Tebow was one of the quarterbacks considered by the Dolphins before they signed Jay Cutler, report says

Before coaxing veteran quarterback Jay Cutler out of retirement this weekend, the Miami Dolphins reportedly considered a number of other options after starter Ryan Tannehill re-injured his left knee during practice last week.

One of those options was Tim Tebow, according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

It actually kind of makes sense. Cutler is seen as a natural choice for Miami coach Adam Gase, who was Cutler’s offensive coordinator in Chicago during the 2015 season. That ended up being one of Cutler’s best statistical years — he threw for 3,659 yards while completing 64.4% of his passes with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for a career-high 92.3 passer rating.

But Gase was quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos in 2011, when Tebow led the team to a postseason berth and a playoff victory. Tebow’s NFL career fizzled after that, and the former Heisman Trophy winner out of Florida is now an outfielder in the New York Mets’ minor league system.

Kyle Orton was another quarterback for Gase on that Broncos team and, according to Salguero, he was also one of the quarterbacks the Dolphins considered following Tannehill’s injury. So basically it looks like Gase at least gave some thought to some of the quarterbacks he’s had success with before.

But Salguero also reported that some of the names being considered by the Dolphins “were eliminated very quickly.” We can only assume that Tebow was one of those names.

