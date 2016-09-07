Sports Now
Liberty Media to purchase Formula One in $8-billion deal

Formula One is being bought by Liberty Media, a U.S. company that invests in entertainment and sports, in a takeover valuing the auto racing series at $8 billion. 

Liberty Media, which is controlled by 75-year-old tycoon John Malone, has ended years of uncertainty about the ownership of the sport with Wednesday's deal . 

The transition is expected to be overseen by F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone, who told the Associated Press that he will retain his role as the sport enters a new era. 

Liberty Media will be renamed Formula One Group after the deal is complete, which is expected by March 2017. 

F1's biggest shareholder is investment fund CVC Capital Partners. 

