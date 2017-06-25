Jordan Spieth holes bunker shot to beat Daniel Berger in playoff and win Travelers Championship

Jordan Spieth holed out from 60 feet for birdie from a greenside bunker on the first hole of a playoff with Daniel Berger to win the Travelers Championship on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Spieth joined Tiger Woods as the only players in the modern era with 10 victories before the age of 24. Woods had 15 victories before he turned 24.

Spieth led wire-to-wire at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., holding a one-stroke edge after each of the first three rounds. He closed with an even-par 70 to match Berger — who birdied three of the final six holes for a 67 — at 12-under 268.

Berger, the Memphis winner two weeks ago before missing the cut last week at the U.S. Open, just missed a 50-foot putt from off the 18th green left that would have forced a second playoff hole.

Couples surges to Champions win

Fred Couples rallied to win the American Family Insurance Open for his second PGA Tour Champions title of the year and 13th overall.

The 57-year-old Couples closed with a six-under 66 at University Ridge in Madison, Wis., for a two-stroke victory over Scott Verplank. Couples birdied six of the first 11 holes and finished at 15-under 201.

Couples also won the 50-and-over tour's Chubb Classic in February in Florida. The Hall of Famer, long hampered by back problems, won 15 times on the PGA Tour — his lone major coming in the 1992 Masters. Verplank shot a 69.

Tournament host Steve Stricker (69) and Joe Durant (67) tied for third at 12 under. Stricker made his first start in his hometown event after turning 50 in February. He tied for 16th last week in the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

Paul Broadhurst, two strokes ahead after each of the first two rounds, had a 73 to finish fifth at 11 under.

Romero wins BMW title

No. 837-ranked Andres Romero picked up seven shots in his last ten holes to win the BMW International Open by one stroke.

The Argentine carded a bogey-free round of 65, the day's best, to sign off at 17-under par, one better than Thomas Detry (66) and overnight leaders Sergio Garcia (69) and Richard Bland (69).

It was Romero's second European Tour title, ten years after he won the Players Championship of Europe. “This is a moment that changes my life,” the 36-year-old said.

Detry had been leading but the Belgian could only watch as Romero finished with his seventh birdie on Germany’s Munich Eichenried course.

Rikard Karlberg (66) finished fifth at 14 under, one stroke ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, who finished with an eagle for a 67, and Renato Paratore (68). Hennie Otto (69) and Nacho Elvira (68) were 12 under, ahead of defending champion Henrik Stenson (69) and American David Lipsky (70).