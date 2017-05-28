Video: Watch Scott Dixon's terrifying Indy 500 crash

A spectacular crash sent pole-sitter Scott Dixon’s car airborne and on to a retaining wall during the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, but Dixon was not hurt.

The crash started when Jay Howard lost control on lap 53 of the 200-lap race and Dixon slammed into him.

Dixon’s car then flew into the air and crashed on top of an inside retaining wall. But the tub containing Dixon remained intact and he walked away from the crash. Dixon and Howard were checked and released from the track medical center.

“A little bit beaten up,” Dixon said in a television interview following the crash. “Glad everybody was OK. Definitely a wild ride.”

The race was stopped under a red flag so that track workers could repair part of the safety fencing that was ripped open by the debris from the impact of Dixon’s car.

Fernando Alonso, the two-time Formula One champion racing in his first Indy 500, was leading the race when the crash occurred. Alexander Rossi, last year’s winner and Alonso’s teammate, was running second.

Dixon is a four-time champion of the Verizon IndyCar Series and the New Zealander won the Indy 500 in 2008.