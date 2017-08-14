After protests, Inglewood City Council to vote on shrinking area for possible Clippers arena

Inglewood’s City Council will vote Tuesday on a revised deal with a Clippers-controlled company to shrink the four-block area where the team could build an arena so residences and a church aren’t displaced.

The reworked agreement, quietly added to the meeting’s agenda after it was first posted online Friday, follows protests by worried residents and at least two lawsuits related to the potential project.

The City Council approved the original deal with Murphy’s Bowl LLC during a special meeting in June, then greenlighted the deal again in July because of questions about whether proper notice was given for the first meeting. The agreement outlined a four-block area where the arena, practice facility, team headquarters and parking could be constructed — and broached the possibility of using eminent domain to acquire some of the property.

The impacted area is home to an estimated 2,000 to 4,000 people with a median income around $30,000, as well as the Inglewood Southside Christian Church.

The new agreement eliminates the possibility of removing single-family homes and apartment buildings and narrows the possible arena area to two blocks along West Century Avenue. They’re occupied by a variety of businesses, including the family-owned Rodeway Inn and Suites, a warehouse used by UPS, Church’s Chicken and an auto detailing shop. The deal also includes about six acres of city-owned land along West 102nd Street, butting up against the church and apartment buildings in addition to more city-owned land off South Prairie Avenue.

The agreement leaves open the possibility of acquiring property for the arena through eminent domain “provided such parcel of real property is not an occupied residence or church.”

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. told The Times last week that he wouldn’t support any effort to use eminent domain on residences or the church.

The agenda item and new agreement don’t offer an explanation for why the residential areas were included in the original site map or explain what led to the change, other than it came “as a consequence of certain clarifications and proposed modifications … requested by the parties.”

The negotiating agreement between Inglewood and the Clippers-controlled company runs for 36 months.

CAPTION Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. CAPTION Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 13-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Their discussion includes Sean McVay's first game as coach, quarterback Jared Goff and the arrival of receiver Sammy Watkins from Buffalo. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 13-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Their discussion includes Sean McVay's first game as coach, quarterback Jared Goff and the arrival of receiver Sammy Watkins from Buffalo. CAPTION Receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Bills earlier this week, arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday and watched the preseason game against the Cowboys from the sideline. Receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Bills earlier this week, arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday and watched the preseason game against the Cowboys from the sideline. CAPTION Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. drew a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout at his boxing club in Las Vegas. Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. drew a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout at his boxing club in Las Vegas. CAPTION Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. draws a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout attended by the media on Thursday in Las Vegas. Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. draws a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout attended by the media on Thursday in Las Vegas.

nathan.fenno@latimes.com

Twitter: @nathanfenno

ALSO

Possible Clippers arena has many Inglewood residents worried they may lose their homes or businesses

Sam Farmer: 'From a fan standpoint, this is great:' Commissioner Roger Goodell and Chargers fans get a first look at the NFL's smallest stadium

Watch LaVar Ball lose to Ice Cube in a four-point shootout at Staples Center