ESPN says Jemele Hill knows her Trump tweets 'were inappropriate,' but they remain on her Twitter feed

ESPN is distancing itself from tweets sent Monday by Jemele Hill, in which the SportsCenter anchor called President Trump a white supremacist and a bigot.
The company said in a statement Tuesday that Hill’s tweets about Trump “do not represent the position of ESPN.”
Hill’s tweets were preceded by a discussion with other Twitter users about singer Kid Rock, who is considering a run for the U.S. Senate in Michigan.
“He loves black people so much that he pandered to racists by using a flag that unquestionably stands for dehumanizing black people,” Hill tweeted of Kid Rock.
The conversation eventually turned to Trump, and Hill didn’t hold back.
In its statement on Tuesday, ESPN said that Hill “recognizes her actions were inappropriate.” The company has not commented on whether she will face discipline for the tweets, which remain on Hill’s Twitter feed.
Twitter: @chewkiii