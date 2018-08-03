WWE star Kane elected mayor of Knox County, Tenn.

No one, and I mean no one, had better mess with Knox County, Tenn. If you do, the new mayor has fire and brimstone ready, along with a powerful chokeslam.
Glenn Jacobs -- a Republican better known as WWE star Kane -- was elected mayor on Thursday, defeating his Democratic opponent Linda Haney with 51,804 votes to Haney's 26,224.
Jacobs has been a WWE star for 23 years, spending almost all of that time as Kane, who wears a red-and-black bodysuit and mask and is the story line brother of the Undertaker. He last appeared on the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 15.
Jacobs told the Knoxville News Sentinel last month that he still plans to make sporadic appearances for WWE while mayor.
“After I am elected mayor, I’ll be mayor. Though I may still do a few special things,” Jacobs said. “I’ve done it for 23 years now and have quite a history, it’ll always be part of my life. I think the question is, if I am taking it seriously, and of course I am. I wouldn’t be running if not.
“I’m sure some people will say that I’m not focused and some others will say that’s the coolest thing ever,” Jacobs said. “Again, you can’t make everyone happy. You just do what you can and that’s it.… you’re always going to catch criticism no matter what you do.”