Woman accuses Mark Cuban of sexual assault at nightclub in 2011; 'it didn't happen,' he says

The alleged incident took place on April 23, 2011, at the Barrel Room nightclub in Portland, where Cuban was visiting for a playoff series between the Mavericks and Trail Blazers. The accuser told police that she asked Cuban to pose for a photo with her around 2 a.m. Cuban was "very drunk" at the time, a friend who was with the accuser at the club that night told Portland Police Det. Brendan McGuire.