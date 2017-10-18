Division III Occidental College cancels the last four games of its football season

Citing the lack of enough healthy players to field a team, Occidental College is canceling the remainder of its football season with four Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference games left on the schedule.

According to a statement released Tuesday by the college’s president, Jonathan Veitch, the decision was made by the coaching staff and team leaders after concluding “that the health of the roster has not and will not improve to the point where the college can safely field a team for the remainder of this season.”

"A decision of this magnitude was not made lightly," Veitch said. "No one wanted or expected the season to end this way. Making this decision now provides needed clarity to players, their parents, coaches, and other SCIAC members. After canceling two of our first five games because of a depleted roster, including last weekend's homecoming game, the need to address the viability of the season became unavoidable."

The Division III Tigers lost the three games they played this season by a combined score of 170-19, but Veitch spoke highly of the coaching staff and member of the team.

“I want to commend first-year Oxy head coach Rob Cushman for his character and grit, having been thrust into the most challenging of circumstances this season," Veitch said. "His players have demonstrated the same resilient, never-say-die attitude.”

Veitch added that the team will focus on “rebuilding the roster” for next season.

