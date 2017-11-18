Stanford stays alive in pursuit of the Pac-12 North against California

Bryce Love rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown despite missing most of the fourth quarter after aggravating an ankle injury, and No. 22 Stanford held off California 17-14 on Saturday to keep its Pac-12 title hopes alive.

K.J. Costello completed 17 of 26 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown, Ben Edwards made a key interception in the fourth quarter and Cameron Scarlett rushed for 49 yards on the final drive in place of Love to help the Cardinal (8-3, 7-2 Pac-12) milk the clock and win its eighth straight Big Game.

The Cardinal can get to the Pac-12 championship game if No. 14 Washington State loses to No. 18 Washington next week. If the Cougars — who beat Stanford 24-21 on Nov. 4 — beat the Huskies, they get the nod in the North division because of the tiebreaker.

The Golden Bears (5-6, 2-6) need a win in their final game to become bowl eligible in coach Justin Wilcox's first season.

at Oregon 48, Arizona 28: Royce Freeman ran for four touchdowns and Oregon got a boost from the return of starting quarterback Justin Herbert, who had been out with a broken collarbone.

The victory made the Ducks (6-5, 3-5) bowl eligible in Willie Taggart's first season as head coach.

Freeman ran for 135 yards in 19 carries. His first scoring run of the game gave him the Oregon career record for rushing touchdowns.

Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate was held back by Oregon's defense, passing for 159 yards and a touchdown while running for 32 yards.

Arizona State 40, at Oregon State 24: Demario Richard ran for 116 yards and three scores, Manny Wilkins threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns and Kalen Ballage added 103 yards rushing for the Sun Devils (6-5, 5-3), who became bowl eligible for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.