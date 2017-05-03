Yankees' CC Sabathia on playing in Boston: 'I've never been called the N-word' anywhere but there

New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia said Tuesday that Fenway Park is the only Major League Baseball stadium where he’s been called the N-word by opposing fans.

Sabathia was speaking to reporters about claims by Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones that he heard racist taunts and had a bag of peanuts thrown at him the previous night while playing at the Boston Red Sox’s ballpark.

"I've never been called the N-word" anywhere but in Boston, Sabathia said.

Sabathia and Jones are among 62 African Americans on opening day major league rosters this season. All of those players know what to expect at Fenway, Sabathia said.

"We know. There's 62 of us. We all know,” he said. “When you go to Boston, expect it.”

On Tuesday night, Jones received a standing ovation at Fenway. But that came the night after the ugly behavior of just one or a few fans helped reinforce a reputation that has long stained the city.

“Boston has a reputation, partially left over from a long time ago, that there is more racism within Boston sports,” Richard Lapchick, director of the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida, told the Associated Press. “The type of incident that happened is something I would've expected to read about in Boston 25 years ago.”

University of Hartford sociologist Woody Doane, who has regularly attended Red Sox games at Fenway since 1963, told the Associated Press of the ballpark: “It's a white space. If you are a person of color there, you would definitely feel in the minority.”

Sabathia said he hasn’t experienced any racism at Fenway in recent years, but he credits that to the Yankees providing security guards to accompany players to the bullpen and other parts of the ballpark. But that wasn’t the case when he played for the Cleveland Indians from 2001 to 2008.

“When I was [with] Cleveland it was bad. Really bad,” Sabathia said of playing games at Fenway. “It’s something you know going in, I guess, when you go there. It’s sad is what it is. I never had it anywhere else.”

He added: "I'm glad that [Jones] spoke up and said something about it. I think it's disgusting."

Caption The Clippers lose Game 7 against the Jazz to end their season The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? Caption The Clippers lose Game 7 against the Jazz to end their season The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? The Clippers' season ended with a 104-91 loss to the Utah Jazz in Game 7 of the Western Conference playoffs. Is it time for the Clippers to make changes to their roster? Caption Rams make three selections on Day 2 of the NFL draft The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. Caption Chargers fans react during draft Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Caption At Least 1 Dead In Corona Shooting Inside Residence On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs The Jazz defeated the Clippers 96-92 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers face elimination on Friday in Salt Lake City. The Jazz defeated the Clippers 96-92 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers face elimination on Friday in Salt Lake City.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii