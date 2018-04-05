World's top cycling teams to compete in 13th Tour of California

The 13th Tour of California, the only U.S.-hosted race on the UCI World Tour of cycling, will feature the top five teams in last year's standings.
The men's race is scheduled to cover 645 miles in seven stages, starting May 13 in Long Beach and ending May 19 in Sacramento.
The top teams competing will be Team Sky, the defending champion from Britain; Quick-Step Floors from Belgium; BMC Racing and Trek-Segafredo from the U.S.; and Team Sunweb from Germany.
George Bennett of New Zealand was last year's men's champion.
The women's race begins May 17 in Elk Grove and is scheduled to cover 187 miles over three stages, also finishing May 19 in Sacramento.
Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands was last year's women's champion. United Healthcare won the team title.