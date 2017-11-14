UCLA basketball players detained in China are reportedly headed home

The three UCLA freshmen basketball players held in China for a week were seen at an airport Tuesday night checking into a flight bound for Los Angeles, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley have been detained at a hotel in Hangzhou, accused by Chinese authorities of shoplifting a pair of designer sunglasses from an upscale store during the Bruins’ visit last week.

Airline staff spotted the three players checking into the Delta flight at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport, the Journal reported. The flight left at 9 p.m. local time.

President Trump told reporters on Air Force One in Manila on Tuesday afternoon local time that he had asked China’s leader, Xi Jinping, for a quick resolution of the case involving the three players and to make sure they were treated fairly. Trump made the request of while visiting Beijing last week as part of his 12-day trip to Asia.

Ball, Riley and Hill were seen publicly for the first time on Monday, and a UCLA official said they were “doing fine.”

Staff writers Brian Bennett and Matthew DeButts contributed to this report.

CAPTION The Times' Sam Farmer and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams' tough road ahead after they defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday to improve to 7-2. The Times' Sam Farmer and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams' tough road ahead after they defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday to improve to 7-2. CAPTION The Times' Sam Farmer and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams' tough road ahead after they defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday to improve to 7-2. The Times' Sam Farmer and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams' tough road ahead after they defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday to improve to 7-2. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plascke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 33-7 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday at the Coliseum. The Rams improved to 7-2. The Times' Bill Plascke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 33-7 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday at the Coliseum. The Rams improved to 7-2. CAPTION The 2017 Breeders' Cup is underway in Del Mar, and opened to a packed house. The 2017 Breeders' Cup is underway in Del Mar, and opened to a packed house. CAPTION Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers speaks about the dominant Jaguars defense. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers speaks about the dominant Jaguars defense. CAPTION Deontay Wilder will defend his heavyweight title against Bermane Stiverne on Saturday. Deontay Wilder will defend his heavyweight title against Bermane Stiverne on Saturday.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii