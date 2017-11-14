UCLA basketball players detained in China are reportedly headed home

The three UCLA freshmen basketball players held in China for a week were seen at an airport Tuesday night checking into a flight bound for Los Angeles, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley have been detained at a hotel in Hangzhou, accused by Chinese authorities of shoplifting a pair of designer sunglasses from an upscale store during the Bruins’ visit last week.
Airline staff spotted the three players checking into the Delta flight at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport, the Journal reported. The flight left at 9 p.m. local time.
President Trump told reporters on Air Force One in Manila on Tuesday afternoon local time that he had asked China’s leader, Xi Jinping, for a quick resolution of the case involving the three players and to make sure they were treated fairly. Trump made the request of while visiting Beijing last week as part of his 12-day trip to Asia.
Ball, Riley and Hill were seen publicly for the first time on Monday, and a UCLA official said they were “doing fine.”
Staff writers Brian Bennett and Matthew DeButts contributed to this report.
