Out of the NFL for five seasons, Vince Young is looking for another shot at playing professional football

Vince Young hasn't played in the NFL since 2011, but he apparently wants to give professional football one more try.

The two-time Pro Bowler has hired Leigh Steinberg to help achieve his “dream of playing more football, being [a] role model,” the agent tweeted Wednesday.

Young, 38, is one of several veteran NFL players that has garnered some interest from the new Spring League, an independent football league that will debut in April.

A college football superstar, leading the Texas Longhorns to a BCS championship with a victory over USC in the 2006 Rose Bowl, Young was selected third overall by Tennessee in the NFL draft.

He made the Pro Bowl twice in four seasons with the Titans but was cut after the 2010 season following a disagreement with then-coach Jeff Fisher. After that, he played sparingly as a backup for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 and didn’t make any regular-season rosters after stints with the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns through 2014.

Young filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January 2014 and accepted a job with the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement at the University of Texas that summer. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in January 2015 and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation after pleading no contest last month.

