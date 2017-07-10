Warm weather makes Wimbledon grass even more challenging

It has been an unseasonably warm and dry summer in London, and the grass courts at Wimbledon have come under particular scrutiny. Multiple players have been critical of the condition of the playing surface, among them Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.

However, Richard Lewis, chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, said Monday he checked out the Centre Court grass a day earlier, and it was as good as he’d ever seen it.

“We are very happy with the courts, 100% confident in them,” Lewis said. “All the metrics, all the measurements that are taken show that the courts are as good as ever.”

Djokovic said last week that the surface seems softer than it typically is, a feeling he doesn’t like.

“The more you play on it, the worse it is, obviously,” he said. “You don't have as much grass already now end of the first week. But I'm sure that the groundsmen will try to do everything possible to make it, you know, playable for the athletes as much as they can in the second week. Obviously now there is not much you can do.

“I'm sure they know what they're doing. They know their job the best in the world. But you can see that there is a slight difference in the quality of the grass.”

Murray, the tournament’s defending champion, echoed that in comments over the weekend.

“There's quite a few spots on the court, like just behind the baseline and just in front of the baseline, where there's quite big lumps of grass, sort of almost like little divots there, which I don't remember really being the case,” he said. “I don't know if it's anything to do with the weather that they've had over the last, you know, few weeks and months. It's been pretty hot, pretty extreme conditions. Not much rain. So I don't know if that's affected it.”

The playing surface was under the most intense scrutiny after Bethanie Mattek-Sands, the world’s No. 1 doubles player, suffered a grotesque knee injury during a second-round singles match. Her right knee buckled as she was rushing the net and she suffered a dislocated kneecap and ruptured patellar tendon.

sam.farmer@latimes.com

Follow Sam Farmer on Twitter @LATimesfarmer