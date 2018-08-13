By sending its linebackers downhill, UCLA is hoping for an uptick in performance

Quentin Lake said the Bruins’ offense had begun to delve deep into its playbook during practice, the majority of which is closed to the media. “They’ve been doing crossers, double moves, all that stuff,” Lake said. “They’re adding a lot of new stuff, which is good for us. It throws us off, but we get more reps at it so that when it comes to game time we’re not surprised.” … Lake said that redshirt freshman Jay Shaw had supplanted him as the primary nickel back so that Lake could focus on strong safety.