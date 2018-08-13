By sending its linebackers downhill, UCLA is hoping for an uptick in performance

Anyone watching UCLA deploy its linebackers in what’s officially been dubbed a 3-4 defense might come away slightly confused.
On any given play, it could more closely resemble a 5-2 or a 4-3, depending on how many linebackers are blitzing versus dropping back into pass coverage.
“A lot of pressures and disguises,” linebacker Josh Woods explained, “just keeping the offense on their toes with different looks, playing with their minds and just chess pieces.”
The biggest difference between the formations that the Bruins are running under new defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro versus the 4-3 alignment favored by predecessor Tom Bradley is the direction in which the linebackers are running.
“Last year it was more kind of playing side to side,” linebacker Krys Barnes said. “This year it’s more downhill. So I’m real excited about that. It plays to any linebacker’s strengths to be able to come downhill and be able to know you’ve got help to the side of you. To be able to come downhill, fast, be reckless is just what we want.”
Woods and Barnes are the starting inside linebackers under the new scheme, with Jaelan Phillips and Keisean Lucier-South manning the outside. The outside linebackers are mostly pass rushers who occasionally drop back into coverage.
“I would say similar to the old UCLA defense of what Anthony Barr was doing,” Woods said of Phillips’ and Lucier-South’s responsibilities.
Last season, UCLA’s linebackers mostly read and reacted rather than attacked. It led to one of the worst defenses in school history, the Bruins giving up 483.7 yards and 36.6 points a game.
It didn’t help that Woods (shoulder), Phillips (ankle) and Barnes (pneumonia) were sidelined for significant chunks of the season. Woods and Phillips also were limited in spring practice but have been full participants in fall camp.
UCLA’s speedy offensive tempo has forced the linebackers to expedite their communications, sometimes relying on hand signals. Woods and Barnes bear the primary responsibility for conveying the play calls.
“Like coach [Chip] Kelly says, we’re going at a speed that refs in the Pac-12 are not going to move at,” Woods said. “We’ve got our young equipment guys placing the ball before we even tag off on the ball carrier and hurrying up and going, so I think just playing at such a fast speed is just going to have us prepared even more for the games.”
Fatherly advice
Strong safety Quentin Lake has been getting some extra coaching after practices from a familiar voice. It belongs to Carnell Lake, Quentin’s father and a former Pro Bowl defensive back who spent 12 seasons in the NFL.
After watching practice from a patio on the second floor of the Wasserman Football Center, the elder Lake has advised his son about the technique on his blitzes, something that could become a regular part of the Bruins defense.
“He just says never be late,” Quentin said. “So always be early to the ball, be aggressive, make sure to get lower than the offensive players.”
Etc.
Quentin Lake said the Bruins’ offense had begun to delve deep into its playbook during practice, the majority of which is closed to the media. “They’ve been doing crossers, double moves, all that stuff,” Lake said. “They’re adding a lot of new stuff, which is good for us. It throws us off, but we get more reps at it so that when it comes to game time we’re not surprised.” … Lake said that redshirt freshman Jay Shaw had supplanted him as the primary nickel back so that Lake could focus on strong safety.