USC passes NCAA's exams with high academic progress rates

While many USC athletes were sitting down for the last of their spring semester final exams Wednesday morning, the athletic department was receiving its own grade of sorts from the NCAA. This one the Trojans can hang on the fridge.

USC’s football and men’s basketball teams each posted all-time highs in the NCAA’s multiyear academic progress rate assessment, or APR. The most recent report, released Wednesday, spans four academic years, from 2012-13 to 2015-16. The football team posted a score of 968 (out of 1,000) and the men's basketball team scored 969.

Fourteen of USC's 21 sports improved on last year's APR, nine of those posted all-time highs and five scored a perfect 1,000.

The NCAA has been tracking APR for 12 years. It is a blunt tool, mostly used to establish a baseline academic standard. The rating factors in eligibility, retention and graduation of each scholarship athlete, and the NCAA penalizes teams with an APR of 930 or below with sanctions, which can include loss of postseason eligibility.

No USC team has come close to that mark.

The five teams with a perfect mark included four women’s teams — beach volleyball, cross country, golf and tennis — and one men’s team, volleyball.

Caption 3-year-old filly wins Senorita Stakes 3-year-old filly wins Senorita Stakes Caption 3-year-old filly wins Senorita Stakes 3-year-old filly wins Senorita Stakes Caption Beth Ann Salei, the widow of Ducks alumni Ruslan Salei, and their children, Alexis, Sandro and Ava, take part in a new player-alumni ceremony the hockey franchise implemented for the current playoffs -- marking off banners numbered 1 through 16, with each representing one of the 16 wins it takes to claim the Stanley Cup. Beth Ann Salei, the widow of Ducks alumni Ruslan Salei, and their children, Alexis, Sandro and Ava, take part in a new player-alumni ceremony the hockey franchise implemented for the current playoffs -- marking off banners numbered 1 through 16, with each representing one of the 16 wins it takes to claim the Stanley Cup. Caption Tyler Asemota, Charlie Sherman, Earnie Sears are standouts Tyler Asemota, Charlie Sherman, Earnie Sears are standouts Caption Transfer is in sharp form at passing competition Transfer is in sharp form at passing competition Caption Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight.

zach.helfand@latimes.com

Follow Zach Helfand on Twitter @zhelfand