Visit Colombia's biggest craft fair on December tour

Immerse yourself in the Expoartesanías handcraft fair in Bogota on a nine-day Colombian tour offered by travel outfitter Tia Stephanie.

Participants will spend two days at the traditional and contemporary craft fair, Colombia’s largest and most important, and have an opportunity to meet artisans and learn about their cultures.

Also on the itinerary is a Bogota city tour and visits to the Gold and Botero museums. After a short flight to Cartagena, a city tour and visits to the tropical Islas de Rosario and the village of San Basilo de Palenque, founded by the first runaway slaves in the Americas, concludes the trip.

Tia Stephanie Spend nine days in Bogota and Cartagena during a December tour. Spend nine days in Bogota and Cartagena during a December tour. (Tia Stephanie)

Dates: Dec. 5-13

Price: From $2,585 per person, double occupancy; $450 single supplement. Includes hotels, all breakfasts, five lunches, three dinners, local guides and entrance fees. International and domestic airfare not included.

Info: Tia Stephanie tours, (734) 769-7839

Caption Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Caption Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Caption There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. Caption A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

ALSO

Head around the world in January on one of three cruises from L.A. for three- to five-month voyages

On your next road trip north, break up the drive with these 5 leg-stretchers

Follow the path of Polynesian explorers on Lindblad-National Geographic tour to Easter Island and beyond

In the Mojave Desert, a winding route reveals the weird and the wonderful