Visit Colombia's biggest craft fair on December tour

Immerse yourself in the Expoartesanías handcraft fair in Bogota on a nine-day Colombian tour offered by travel outfitter Tia Stephanie.
Participants will spend two days at the traditional and contemporary craft fair, Colombia’s largest and most important, and have an opportunity to meet artisans and learn about their cultures.
Also on the itinerary is a Bogota city tour and visits to the Gold and Botero museums. After a short flight to Cartagena, a city tour and visits to the tropical Islas de Rosario and the village of San Basilo de Palenque, founded by the first runaway slaves in the Americas, concludes the trip.
Dates: Dec. 5-13
Price: From $2,585 per person, double occupancy; $450 single supplement. Includes hotels, all breakfasts, five lunches, three dinners, local guides and entrance fees. International and domestic airfare not included.
Info: Tia Stephanie tours, (734) 769-7839
