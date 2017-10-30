Just in time for Halloween: Las Vegas' new Haunted Museum created by 'Ghost Adventures' host

The Haunted Museum, which opened earlier this month in Las Vegas, is described as “a mecca of the macabre,” according to a news release. It sprung from the mind of Zak Bagans, host of the TV show “Ghost Adventures.”

The Haunted Museum One of the exhibits at Las Vegas' new Haunted Museum includes an area that replicates a funeral. The museum is described as "a mecca to the macabre." One of the exhibits at Las Vegas' new Haunted Museum includes an area that replicates a funeral. The museum is described as "a mecca to the macabre." (The Haunted Museum)

“This is a year-round museum,” Bagans said about the 11,000-square-foot home just off Las Vegas Boulevard that he has stocked full of creepy stuff.

“I’ve put some of the most haunted objects in the world inside this already-haunted building,” he said.

The Haunted Museum The VW van in which Dr. Jack Kevorkian helped terminally ill patients end their lives. The VW van in which Dr. Jack Kevorkian helped terminally ill patients end their lives. (The Haunted Museum)

Bagans unearthed much of his collection while filming episodes of the Travel Channel show he hosts.

“While doing the show, we’ve come into contact with so many different objects that were the focal point of hauntings and triggers for activity,” he said. “These objects carry a lot of energy with them and really intrigued me to learn about objects that are cursed.”

Among the items on display:

--The Volkswagen van in which Dr. Jack Kevorkian assisted with the deaths of terminally ill people.

--The staircase inside a Gary, Ind., home known as the Demon House.

--The Dibbuk Box, a reportedly possessed wine cabinet.

--A mirror, purportedly with evil powers, from the Hollywood Hills house that once belonged to actor Bela Lugosi, who starred in the 1931 movie “Dracula.”

The Haunted Museum Celebrity paranormal investigator Zak Bagans opened The Haunted Museum in Las Vegas earlier this month. He invites visitors to enter a world of ghostly and even evil artifacts he has collected while filming "Ghost Adventures," his popular TV series. Celebrity paranormal investigator Zak Bagans opened The Haunted Museum in Las Vegas earlier this month. He invites visitors to enter a world of ghostly and even evil artifacts he has collected while filming "Ghost Adventures," his popular TV series. (The Haunted Museum)

“Since the mirror’s been at the museum, I’ve seen skeptics. I’ve seen people that are not familiar with the story,” Bagans said. “I’ve seen a guy look into the mirror and provoke it and then literally drop and pass out on the wooden floor.”

The museum owner assures would-be visitors that, unlike haunted houses full of costumed characters with an overabundance of fake blood, the stories behind each of his artifacts is well-documented.

“As a serious collector, I need to investigate an object before I obtain it and showcase it,” he noted. “I will personally fly in the people who have been affected by these objects and meet with them. I’ve interviewed thousands of people over the years.”

Bagans said the experience can be so terrifying that visitors are required to sign a release before entering.

“I want them to sign that they understand that these objects can cause harm,” he said.

Admission costs $34; guests must be 16 or older.

The attraction is open Mondays through Saturdays from 1 to 9 p.m. Tickets are available on the museum’s website.

Info: Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum, 600 E Charleston Blvd. (a block from the Vegas Strip), Las Vegas

