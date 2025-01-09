The Bunny Museum, destroyed by Eaton fire, vows to return

The Bunny Museum was one of the businesses burned down by the Eaton fire along Lake Avenue in Altadena.

Among the losses in the devastating Eaton fire was the Bunny Museum, husband-and-wife Candace Frazee and Steve Lubanski’s grand ode to the world’s hoppiest animal, the rabbit. The Altadena museum, located on Lake Avenue, was one of L.A.’s quintessentially quirky institutions, a place that transported guests to a strange and magical world where the bunny permeates all aspects of life.

There were stuffed bunnies (including the first bunny that Lubanski gave to Frazee, the one that he gave to her because they used to call each other “bunny” as an endearment), hundreds of miniature porcelain bunnies, a bunny T-shirt collection, bunny cookie jars, bunny movie posters (including “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” and “Peter Rabbit”), a bunny song room (Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” for one), bunny costumes, bunny books, bunny items from Rose Parade floats, and on and on.

The couple ended up collecting more than 46,000 bunny objects and memorabilia in all — a certified Guinness World Record for largest bunny collection in the world.

Advertisement

The Bunny Museum, photographed before the fire, had the world’s largest bunny collection. (Maxwell Williams / Los Angeles Times)

Most of it burned in the fire on Wednesday. “We lost our wedding albums, my wedding dress, and 46,000 bunny objects,” Frazee wrote in an email from a motel, as her phone was also lost in the fire.

It was a life’s work, and Lubanski stood outside the building hosing it down until the building next door caught fire. It was then that the couple grabbed a few select bunny items, their real bunnies Doris and Nicky and their cats, and left.

Advertisement

“We saved the first bunny and the second bunny of the collection,” Frazee said. “Gifts to each other. We saved the antiquity items, three framed Guinness World Record certificates and the Elvis Parsley water pitcher. We lost our wedding albums, my wedding dress and 46,000 bunny objects.”

She added, “It’s not a hoppy day.”

California Eames House and other L.A. cultural gems threatened by fire: status updates Five people have died, but officials say the death toll is likely to be higher. More than 9,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed and at least 130,000 residents are under evacuation orders. Experts say L.A. is not out of danger yet and these fires have the potential to be the costliest wildfire disaster in American history.

But on Thursday, Frazee vowed to fans on social media that the Bunny Museum will rebuild, hopefully in the same space. She said the museum has yet to set up a GoFundMe, though they plan to, and that any current fundraising efforts floating around are not sanctioned by the Bunny Museum.

The Bunny Museum began as a humble endeavor back in 1998. Frazee and Lubanski had been collecting bunnies since that first one, and they had enough in their arsenal to open the first location, in their Pasadena home, to the public on appointment. It was an oddity back then, but people came. They told their friends about this strange collection of bunny items, and the collection grew, and finally, in 2017, the Bunny Museum expanded to Altadena, to the 7,000-square foot midcentury building that they proceeded to stuff to the brim with bunnies.

Advertisement

As Frazee used to tell nearly everyone that entered, it was the “hoppiest place on Earth.”