If you love Napa Valley, now's the best time to visit: Wine events this weekend will fund help for fire victims

“Eat, drink, give!” says the promotion for a $30 food and wine tasting Sunday at Rutherford Hill Winery in Napa Valley. All proceeds from the event will go to local organizations that are helping victims of the deadly wildfires that ravaged California’s wine country last week.

Many Napa Valley wineries are asking visitors to come — and buy a bottle of wine or attend a wine tasting — in an effort to aid recovery in the area.

Napa County’s tourism website says “businesses are fully reopening this week,” but it encourages visitors who have reservations to check with their hotel, winery or activity.

In addition to the Rutherford winery’s event, here are other ways Napa Valley is welcoming visitors and raising money for those in need:

—Cakebread Cellars, also in Rutherford, will donate all tasting fees (starting at $15 per person) through Sunday;

—Silver Trident Winery in Yountville will donate all tasting fees ($30 per person for four wines) through Oct. 31;

—Round Pond Estate in Rutherford will donate its tasting fees ($70 per person) Sunday; and

—Hess Collection’s Pop-Up Tasting Room at CIA at Coppia in downtown Napa will offer $20 tastings to visitors noon to 7 p.m. until Oct. 25, with proceeds going to the Napa Valley Community Foundation’s disaster relief fund. Hess’ site in Napa is closed due to fire-related road closures.

Other vineyards are matching donations or donating money from wine sales. Some wineries closed by the fires plan to reopen this weekend too. To see all fundraising events and reopenings, go to Fire Relief Fundraisers.

The Napa Valley Film Festival announced Wednesday that it would go forward with the Nov. 8-12 event that will feature more than 120 films, wine tastings and events. It plans to donate 10% of pass sales revenue to the community foundation’s relief fund.

Sonoma County says its wineries and restaurants are open for business too. “We’re going to need visitors now more than ever,” Sonoma County Tourism’s CEO Tim Zahner said in a statement Thursday.

This weekend’s Sonoma County Art Trails events in Sebastopol remain scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, and Pinot on the River in Healdsburg is on for Sunday.

Northern California’s wildfires have killed at least 42 people; firefighters in the last few days have gotten the upper hand on the blazes.

