What's open, what's closed, and what travelers need to know about fire-ravaged Napa Valley

Napa Valley's tourism agency is advising travelers to avoid the area until deadly fires sweeping through California’s wine country subside. Closed roads, smoky skies and evacuations have made travel to parts of the area impossible.

Visit Napa Valley posted a note to travelers on its website Monday: ”Due to road passage difficulty and poor air quality, please consider making alternate travel plans until the fires in Napa Valley have been contained.”

The tourism agency also posted that more than 20 wineries in the area were closed Monday, including Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags’ Leap, Trefethen and Beringer. The family-owned White Rock Vineyards — one of the area’s oldest, dating to 1870 — was destroyed, according to media reports.

Many luxury resorts were in the evacuation zone and/or had lost power because of the fires. The list of closures includes Calistoga Spa Hot Springs in Calistoga, Carneros Resort & Spa in Napa, Meadowood Napa Valley in St. Helena (closed at least until Sunday), Poetry Inn in Napa and Silverado Resort & Spa (which canceled reservations through Wednesday).

The Napa Valley Wine Train and the Napa Valley Wine Trolley also were shut to visitors Monday.

However, more than a dozen hotels and resorts, including Meritage Resort and Spa and the Napa River Inn, both in Napa, were open Monday. Check here for an updated list of what’s open and what's closed.

Sonoma Valley tourism’s Facebook page Monday urged travelers “to enroll in free automated alerts from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department” before heading into the area.

Additionally Alaska Air, American Airlines and United Airlines have offered fee waivers for travelers who want to postpone or cancel their trips to fire-affected areas in Northern California.

In Santa Rosa, fires wiped out the 250-room Hilton Sonoma Wine Country Hotel and the smaller Fountaingrove Inn as well as smaller restaurants and businesses, according to media reports.

