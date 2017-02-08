It's true, everyone wants 'Piece of Me.' Britney Spears adds more Las Vegas dates after notching $100 million in ticket sales

Britney Spears has topped $100 million in ticket sales since she launched her namesake Las Vegas show, “Britney: Piece of Me,” in 2013. So why stop now?

The high-energy singer this week announced that a dozen show dates to her Las Vegas residency would be added in August and September.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday for the late summer performances of “Piece of Me.” Newly added show dates are Aug. 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26 and 30 plus Sept. 1 and 2.

Spears has performed nearly 200 shows at the Axis at Planet Hollywood since it debuted on Dec. 27, 2013.

With her popularity riding high, Britney Spears straddles a giant guitar during her signature show "Britney: Piece of Me" at Planet Hollywood. Caesars Entertainment With her popularity riding high, Britney Spears straddles a giant guitar during her signature show "Britney: Piece of Me" at Planet Hollywood. With her popularity riding high, Britney Spears straddles a giant guitar during her signature show "Britney: Piece of Me" at Planet Hollywood. (Caesars Entertainment)

Billboard reported last week that revenue from the sale of more than 710,000 tickets had reached $103 million. That makes the show one of Las Vegas’ most successful residencies — and certainly the most popular production aimed at younger audiences.

Other performers like Celine Dion, Elton John and Rod Stewart — all of whom perform at the Colosseum at Caesars — tend to attract older visitors.

The highly choreographed show, which features 14 dancers and a four-piece band, incorporates more than 20 of the singer’s hits, including her newest single, “Make Me…”

Other featured songs include “Baby One More Time,” “Breathe on Me” and, of course, “Oops! …I Did It Again.”

Ticket prices range from $59 to $229, plus fees. Performances begin at 9 p.m.

Info: “Britney: Piece of Me”

MORE

7 cool ways for travelers to say 'I love you' on Valentine's Day

Need inspiration for your next California trip? Here's a free guide with 607 reasons to go

Lunch with Puck, sweet lessons from the 'Cake Boss' and more chef meetings and tastings at Vegas Uncork'd

Cheers! Two wine-growing areas in the West--they're in rarefied company--make Wine Enthusiast's top 10 travel destinations for 2017

Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption A Mammoth snow Giant snow dump in the Sierra Giant snow dump in the Sierra Caption The edgy beauty of Arizona's Sonoran Desert Botanical wonders abound in the wild Sonoran Desert of Organ Pipe National Monument and Saguaro National Park. Just mind the heat. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Botanical wonders abound in the wild Sonoran Desert of Organ Pipe National Monument and Saguaro National Park. Just mind the heat. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Washington, D.C, new and improved The next president will find a Washington, D.C., that's dramatically different from the city Barack Obama saw at his inauguration in 2009, or even the one in 2013. Museums and hotels, new and renewed. Restaurants left and right. Lower crime and rising neighborhoods, too. The next president will find a Washington, D.C., that's dramatically different from the city Barack Obama saw at his inauguration in 2009, or even the one in 2013. Museums and hotels, new and renewed. Restaurants left and right. Lower crime and rising neighborhoods, too. Caption This New England town knows the secrets of Motif No. 1 Motif. No. 1 might look like a modest fishing shack on the waterfront of Rockport, Mass., but there's more to it. This two-minute video tells the tale. Motif. No. 1 might look like a modest fishing shack on the waterfront of Rockport, Mass., but there's more to it. This two-minute video tells the tale.

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel