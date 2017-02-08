It's true, everyone wants 'Piece of Me.' Britney Spears adds more Las Vegas dates after notching $100 million in ticket sales

Britney Spears has topped $100 million in ticket sales since she launched her namesake Las Vegas show, “Britney: Piece of Me,” in 2013. So why stop now?
The high-energy singer this week announced that a dozen show dates to her Las Vegas residency would be added in August and September.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday for the late summer performances of “Piece of Me.” Newly added show dates are Aug. 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26 and 30 plus Sept. 1 and 2.
Spears has performed nearly 200 shows at the Axis at Planet Hollywood since it debuted on Dec. 27, 2013.
Billboard reported last week that revenue from the sale of more than 710,000 tickets had reached $103 million. That makes the show one of Las Vegas’ most successful residencies — and certainly the most popular production aimed at younger audiences.
Other performers like Celine Dion, Elton John and Rod Stewart — all of whom perform at the Colosseum at Caesars — tend to attract older visitors.
The highly choreographed show, which features 14 dancers and a four-piece band, incorporates more than 20 of the singer’s hits, including her newest single, “Make Me…”
Other featured songs include “Baby One More Time,” “Breathe on Me” and, of course, “Oops! …I Did It Again.”
Ticket prices range from $59 to $229, plus fees. Performances begin at 9 p.m.
Info: “Britney: Piece of Me”
