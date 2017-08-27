As it travels through the mountains and plains of the West, the California Zephyr is a track star

I love the West, its granite peaks, endless grasslands and twisting canyons, which sounds like the ultimate car trip. Wrong. I think these sights are best viewed by rail, not road.

That’s why I decided to ride Amtrak's California Zephyr from Denver to San Francisco. At several points along a route that carried me 1,260 miles, the rails deviate far from ribbons of pavement, taking off across lands you would never see from the highway.

I looped much of the West by rail on this May journey. After the Zephyr, I also rode the Coast Starlight from San Francisco to Los Angeles and the Sunset Limited from Los Angeles to San Antonio.

Once there, I picked up the Texas Eagle to Fort Worth and the Heartland Flyer for my return to Oklahoma City.

I saw the deserts of the Southwest, cities such as El Paso, Texas, and much of California, and I came to understand each region better.

But the Zephyr, which originates in Chicago and traverses Colorado, Utah and Nevada, cutting over to Sacramento and ultimately arriving in the Bay Area, pleased me most.

Without the pressure of having to pay attention to the road, I could watch the scenery unfold, a luxury in our all-things-in-a-hurry world.

Amtrak offers four routes across the West; the Empire Builder, from Chicago to Seattle, the Southwest Chief from Chicago to Los Angeles, the Sunset Limited from New Orleans to Los Angeles; and the Zephyr.

I chose a two-day Zephyr journey because it included Glenwood Springs, Colo., one of my favorite mountain towns, and because it crossed the Rockies, the Wasatch mountains and the Sierra, holding out the promise of spectacular scenery.

Even with research, there are things you won’t know about your train trip unless you venture beyond the Amtrak website.

For instance, certain sections of the trip, of necessity, happen at night. The Empire Builder, a train that also originates in Chicago and flirts a bit with the Canadian border on its western journey, crosses the northern Rockies and most of Montana’s Glacier National Park in the dark.

The California Zephyr passes through Salt Lake City, along the Great Salt Lake and through northern Nevada, also under the cloak of darkness.

These important nuggets of information can be found on the web at www.lat.ms/moretraininfo

Because Amtrak does not own the rails it uses, it’s required to pull over for commercial freight trains. This means it is frequently off schedule and often runs late, an unwelcome surprise.

And off we go

The Zephyr left Denver's Union Station at 8 a.m., which should have placed us at midday in the middle of Glenwood Canyon.

That would give me most of the day to enjoy neighboring Glenwood Springs, a mountain town of 10,000 about 180 miles west of Denver along the western slope of the Rockies.

I chose coach for every leg of my journey, partly because it’s far less expensive than a sleeping compartment. Coach cars are at the rear of the train, and a snack bar is downstairs in the observation car, which is open to all passengers.

The dining car on the upper level called people for breakfast soon after we left Denver's Union Station. But I passed on the morning meal so I could sit in the observation car, where I watched the city fade away as the train corkscrewed up and into the Rockies.

We passed mountain meadows and were treated to alpine vistas. Laughter broke out past Granby, Colo., when we passed a fence made of discarded skis.

One of the journey’s highlights was seeing 12-mile-long Glenwood Canyon with its curving spires of granite and its castle-like walls bisected by the Colorado River. The views are so spectacular that Amtrak claims it developed its observation cars for the Zephyr so travelers could view the canyon as the train slowly snakes through it.

We arrived in Glenwood Springs about noon, having made up for a 20-minute delay when we ceded the tracks to a freight train.

The red sandstone depot in Glenwood awaited. I stopped here for a day to see some sights and to get a good night's sleep. There are plenty of nice accommodations — the 1893 Hotel Colorado (www.hotelcolorado.com, doubles from $149 a night) or the Hotel Denver (www.thehoteldenver.com, doubles from $139).

I chose the Starlight Lodge (www.starlight-lodge.com), for which I paid $65 for the night for a clean, comfortable basic room.

As a history buff, I took the two-mile walk that afternoon that travels uphill from the depot to the grave of Doc Holliday, the famed Old West gunfighter whose participation in the Gunfight at OK Corral in Tombstone, Arizona Territory, is the stuff of legend.

The walk is a 10% grade, steep enough to confirm whether you need to exercise more. I apparently do.

To restore myself, for dinner I had a steak accompanied by a fine stout at the Glenwood Canyon Brewing Co. inside the Hotel Denver.

I also ate well the next morning at the 19th Street Diner, then loaded up on as many snacks as I could squeeze into my carry-on to defray my costs in the dining car, where entrées started at $18.

I wasn’t the only snacker in coach, where meals aren’t included (unlike the sleeper car riders, where they are). One family sliced and shared watermelons; a man across from me unzipped a bag revealing a case of beer.

But I also think that part of any journey, especially on a train, is meeting fellow travelers, so I went to the dining car early and ordered the least expensive menu item, sharing a table with a retired Australian couple who were experiencing the U.S. by rail.