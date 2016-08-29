I tried out 5 cheap airlines this summer. Here's what I found

Booking a flight to your vacation destination can be stressful, especially if you’ve never heard of some of the carriers you’re seeing. (Is “Wow” really the name of an airline? It is.) And most of the new carriers are advertising low fares, but you have some reservations.

Are they trustworthy? Are they safe? And most of all, will they really save you money?

To find out, I sampled five low-cost carriers this summer that fly to places that are reader favorites — or maybe on their bucket lists: Allegiant, which serves a host of smaller markets; Norwegian, which has become something of a low-cost darling; Spirit, consistently voted the most hated airline in America; Thomas Cook, around for a dozen years but relatively new to LAX; and Wow, an Icelandic airline.

You can thank me later.

Among the lessons learned? Low expectations are key, and a ticket on a budget airline may not be a bargain when all is packed, checked and paid for.

Here’s a look at what it was like to fly each one, and I’ve given each a letter grade.

Passengers on an Allegiant Air flight. Ringo H.W. Chiu / For The Times

Allegiant (round trip LAX-Honolulu): The airline, based in Las Vegas, offers flights from LAX to more than 110 U.S. destinations.

It departs from Terminal 3, which has just one restaurant, a Burger King, two sets of restrooms and the Starbucks line from hell.

The plane/your seat: The interior of the Boeing 757-200 was worn. Its leather seats were cracked, and its carpeting was dirty. The cabin wasn’t spotless, but I wasn’t afraid to touch anything.

Need legroom? Book a Legroom-plus seat with a 34-inch pitch (the number of inches from a point on your seat to the same point on the seat in front of you) in Row 4 on the right side of the plane. I had to unbuckle my seat belt and stand to reach my bag under the seat in front of me.

I had a regular seat with standard legroom (30-inch pitch) on the return flight from Honolulu.

No in-flight entertainment so you’ll need to have a book or load movies on your smartphone or tablet.

Customer service/attendants: The attendants wore orange or navy polo shirts and khaki shorts. Their attitudes matched their attire: Everyone was laid-back and polite.

What you’re eating: Whatever you brought with you. There is no meal option, but there are snacks (crackers, chips, nuts) and drinks (including alcoholic options) for sale ($2 to $7). And no, water is not free. It’s $2 a bottle.

What I paid: Round-trip airfare, including taxes: $478.05. Carry-on bag fee: $50 round trip. Seat selection fee: up to $80 per one way. I paid $55 round trip for my seat selection. If I had used a credit card rather than a debit card to buy my round-trip ticket, I would have paid $32 more. Printing a boarding pass at the airport would have cost $5 more.

Grand total: $583 round trip.

Did I save money? Yes. The next lowest base fare: round-trip LAX-Honolulu on Hawaiian Airlines in the same time period for $785.

Overall grade: B+, based on comfort level and good customer service.

Boeing 737-800 of low-cost airline Norwegian flying near Oslo airport in Gardermoen. Kyrre Lien / AFP/Getty Images

Norwegian (one way London/Gatwick-LAX): The airline is one of the largest low-cost airlines in Europe and offers nonstop flights to and from 10 cities in the United States, including Las Vegas. Norwegian flies out of LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal.

The plane/your seat: The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was clean and roomy. The standard seats had a fair amount of legroom with a 32-inch pitch. The premium seats, which can cost several hundred dollars more, have a 46-inch pitch.

Each seat back had a screen with free in-flight entertainment featuring music, TV shows and movies.

The best part? Plenty of restrooms (nine), important on a long flight.

Customer service/attendants: Courteous and patient. Not knowing there was a charge for blankets, I asked an attendant for one. He let me know they weren’t free, but then gave me one at no charge.

What you’re eating: The standard in-flight meal — a pasta salad starter, dry chicken in a tomato sauce, hard rice and a brownie/chocolate cake square — cost $45. The meal did come with a glass of wine, which lessened the sticker shock.

A smaller cold meal (sandwich) is included at no extra charge later in the flight; chips, nuts and other snacks, including sandwiches, a salad and a plate of charcuterie and olives, are available for purchase (about $2 to $10.50).

What I paid: One-way airfare, including taxes: $819.50. $45 for in-flight meal, $45 for checked bag, and $45 seat-selection fee.

The seat-selection fee may be included depending on your ticket price; seat-selection fee with a “low-fare” ticket from $12 to $45.

Grand total: $954.50.

Did I save money? Yes. Next lowest base fare for a one-way London/Gatwick-LAX ticket on Lufthansa in the same time period: $1,380.

Overall grade: A-, based on comfort level, great customer service and good plane amenities.

Spirit Airlines (round trip LAX-Dallas): King of the low-fare airlines and the carrier fliers love to hate. Almost everything on the plane will cost you except the air you breathe.

The airline flies to destinations throughout the United States and the Caribbean, Central and South America. Spirit, like Allegiant, departs from LAX Terminal 3, so plan accordingly. Don’t expect coffee and bring your own food.

The plane/your seat: The Airbus A320 was filthy. How filthy? There was a half-eaten cookie under the seat in front of me, dirt was caked on all the metal surfaces, and black and brown smudges of undetermined origin covered the overhead bins and window frames.

I paid $35 each way for seating in a cracked leather seat in an exit row, which had plenty of legroom, with a 38-inch pitch. (Standard seats have a 28-inch pitch.) No in-flight entertainment; no charging stations.