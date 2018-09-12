Check into Room 301 at Hollywood's Kimpton Everly Hotel and leave a message for the world

Fed up with cookie-cutter hotels where you're just a name and a credit card number? Kimpton Everly Hotel has a surprise for you.
For the next three months, you can check into the Hollywood hotel at 1800 Argyle Ave. and stay in a room where you can connect with guests who preceded you and leave messages for those who follow. Write in a guest book, play a game, snap a photo of yourself and leave it for the next guests to see.
Kimpton Hotels + Restaurants calls the program a "first-of-its-kind social experiment." It's limited to one room in the hotel, Room 301, which is on the 12th floor.
The program is part of Kimpton's Stay Human campaign which, according to the company, "reflects Kimpton’s belief that heartfelt human connections make peoples’ lives better. Room 301 seeks to uncover the intersections and variances of the human experience."
Guests who book the Room 301 experience will find a standard room with a great Hollywood view and the chance to engage in a variety of in-room activities. They'll also receive a welcome kit the hotel values at up to $200.
At the conclusion of the three-month run, Kimpton says it will assess and share the results of the experiment.
Room 301 is available to book until Nov. 30 at 15% off the best flexible rate, generally $279. For each guest who books it, Kimpton will make a $10 donation to the guest’s choice of either the Trevor Project or No Kid Hungry, two of the brand’s nonprofit partners.
For info and to participate, email StayHuman@KimptonGroup.com to check Room 301 availability, sign a waiver, and receive more information about the experience.
