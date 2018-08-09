Tour the wine regions of Italy and Slovenia by bicycle

Tourissimo and Ride & Seek Bicycle Adventures have teamed to offer a new series of cycling itineraries, including a fall biking and multi-sport tour of Italy’s Friuli region and Slovenia, both big wine producers.
Participants will cycle through the Italian wine regions of Collio and Colli Orientali del Friuli as well as the Alps’ lowest pass on the way to Slovenia, where highlights include a World War l museum in Kobarid, the beautiful Radovna Valley, and Ljubljana, Slovenia’s capital.
Dates: Sept. 22-29
Price: From $4,195 per person, double occupancy; single supplement $600. Includes accommodations, most meals, guides, bicycles and support vehicles, and all activities. International airfare and guide gratuities not included.
Info: Tourissimo, (857) 997-0051
ALSO