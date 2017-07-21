Hike Italy's ancient pilgrims' route, from Siena to St. Peter's Square

Discover the charm and soul of the Italian backcountry on an 80-mile trek on the Via Francigena, the medieval pilgrimage trail that once led from northern Europe to Rome.

The 10-day Wilderness Travel tour begins in Siena and takes guests to scenic portions of the 7th century Christian pilgrim’s trail, which originally spanned nearly 1,000 miles from Canterbury, England, to Rome and is lesser known — and less traveled — than the El Camino pilgrimage route in Spain.

Hikers follow trails alongside Lago di Bolsena and wind through the Italian countryside past ancient Roman and Etruscan ruins.

Gregorio Borgia / Associated Press The walk ends at St. Peter's Square, where Pope Francis often holds Mass and greets audiences. The walk ends at St. Peter's Square, where Pope Francis often holds Mass and greets audiences. (Gregorio Borgia / Associated Press)

The trip visits historic towns and hamlets, including Viterbo, Siena, San Gimignano, Capranica and Sutri, ending in Rome, where the group walks into St. Peter’s Square.

Dates: Sept. 15, Oct. 6; April 27 and Sept. 28, 2018

Price: From $4,995 per person, double occupancy. Included are accommodations, most meals, guide services and van support. International airfare and gratuities not included.

Info: Wilderness Travel, (800) 368-2794

travel@latimes.com

