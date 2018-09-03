Advertisement

Family time on Vietnam tour means learning how to cook classic dishes

By Rosemary McClure
Sep 03, 2018 | 6:00 AM
Family time on Vietnam tour means learning how to cook classic dishes
Cooking classes are on the itinerary for a Vietnam tour for families. (Chris Gamel)

A new 10-day holiday-season tour for families explores Vietnam’s culture and landscape, with a focus on cooking.

In addition to visits to Ho Chi Minh City, Hoi An and Hanoi, the Thomson Family Adventure includes a cooking class focusing on preparation of four traditional Vietnamese dishes: beef noodle soup, clay pot fish, lemongrass shrimp grilled in banana leaves and grilled chicken and banana flower salad.

Advertisement

Participants will also take a nighttime Vespa food tour, explore the Mekong Delta, cruise Halong Bay and take a tai chi lesson. The tour is recommended for kids 8 and older.

Dates: Dec. 23-Jan. 1, 2019; other 2019 dates available.　

Price: Adults and teens from $4,890 per person, double occupancy; $4,790 for kids. Includes accommodations, meals, land transportation, entrance fees, guide and travel insurance. International and in-country airfare not included.

Info: Thomson Family Adventures, (800) 262-6255

ALSO

Could your European river cruise turn into a land tour? Summer drought leaves some ships high and dry

All the LAX parking lots are full and your flight is in an hour. Here's what to do

California has an apple season, and it starts now. Here are four places to pick or just sample

Advertisement
Advertisement