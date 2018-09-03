Family time on Vietnam tour means learning how to cook classic dishes

A new 10-day holiday-season tour for families explores Vietnam’s culture and landscape, with a focus on cooking.
In addition to visits to Ho Chi Minh City, Hoi An and Hanoi, the Thomson Family Adventure includes a cooking class focusing on preparation of four traditional Vietnamese dishes: beef noodle soup, clay pot fish, lemongrass shrimp grilled in banana leaves and grilled chicken and banana flower salad.
Participants will also take a nighttime Vespa food tour, explore the Mekong Delta, cruise Halong Bay and take a tai chi lesson. The tour is recommended for kids 8 and older.
Dates: Dec. 23-Jan. 1, 2019; other 2019 dates available.
Price: Adults and teens from $4,890 per person, double occupancy; $4,790 for kids. Includes accommodations, meals, land transportation, entrance fees, guide and travel insurance. International and in-country airfare not included.
Info: Thomson Family Adventures, (800) 262-6255
