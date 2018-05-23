San Francisco is home to two of America's most popular landmarks

The Statue of Liberty doesn't hold a candle to Alcatraz Island or the Golden Gate Bridge when it comes to America's most popular landmarks.
TripAdvisor compiled a top 10 Travelers' Choice landmarks list for 2018 that puts the former prison, known as the Rock, at No. 1. Alcatraz housed inmates from 1934 to 1963, but these days tourists throng to the island in San Francisco Bay to visit prison cells and take in remarkable city views.
The Golden Gate Bridge, which opened in 1937, came in at No. 2 this year; it was 2017's top landmark. The 4,200-foot span between San Francisco and Marin County is completely walkable and, when days are fog-free, also offers spectacular views of the city.
And Lady Liberty in New York Harbor? The 151-foot-high symbol of freedom came in at No. 7.
TripAdvisor compiles the list by applying an algorithm that looks at the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings in the past 12 months, a news release said.
Here are other landmarks that made the list.
3. Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
4. Grand Central Terminal in New York City
5. USS Arizona Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii
6. Empire State Building in New York City
7. Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor
8. Brooklyn Bridge in New York City
9. Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N.C.
10. Cloud Gate, the sculpture also known as the Bean, in Chicago
For more on top U.S. landmarks, go to TripAdvisor's Top 25 Landmarks.