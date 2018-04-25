All-inclusive resort on Mexico's Riviera Nayarit takes up to 40% off rooms and adds $500 credit

Occidental Nuevo Vallarta on Mexico's Riviera Nayarit takes up to 40% off prices at the all-inclusive resort. With the discount, rooms for two guests start at $172, which includes meals, sports activities and a $500 resort credit.
The deal: The savings on this deal are good; prices at this Barcelo Hotel Group resort usually start at $320 a night. Stay at least two nights and receive the credit, access to five restaurants plus a bar lounge, pool bar and snack bar, as well as kayaking, tennis courts, gym and other activities.
The resort has 274 rooms on seven floors and offers a kids program.
When: The lowest prices are available in May and June, subject to availability.
Tested: I checked availability at the resort and found a two-night stay starting May 18 for $350 and a four-night stay starting May 20 for $688. Prices represent the total cost for two people, and include fees and taxes.
Info: Occidental Nuevo Vallarta, (800) 227-2356