Chief Executive Officer

Pink Shark PR

Alex Grizinski, a visionary entrepreneur, founded the Pink Shark empire driven by her passions for film, writing, and entrepreneurship. With a chemical engineering degree from the University of Dayton, she initially established a successful makeup start-up before relocating to Los Angeles to pursue her storytelling aspirations. In 2013, she partnered with Jenny to create The Six & Up CEO Academy. Recognizing a shift in their focus towards growing brands and fostering creativity, Grizinski launched Pink Shark, a socially conscious business that values innovation and storytelling.

Under her leadership, Pink Shark has thrived and she also released two fiction novels. Additionally, she spearheaded the Start-up Press Accelerator at Pink Shark PR, assisting start-up companies in navigating the intricacies of the press landscape.