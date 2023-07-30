President, CEO, & Chairman of the Board

Commercial Bank of California

Ash Patel, chairman, president, and CEO of Commercial Bank of California (CBC), brings over 30 years of banking industry experience. He leads CBC by inspiring his team and clients to achieve their goals, emphasizing relationships, and cutting-edge technology. CBC has experienced significant growth under Patel’s leadership with assets increasing from $200 million in 2013 to nearly $2.1 billion in 2022. This growth was fueled by strategic acquisitions, organic client base expansion, and scaling the lending business to support small businesses during the pandemic.

As a private bank, CBC prioritizes a high-touch customer experience and embraces transformative financial technology. Patel is also committed to empowering others through the Siksha Foundation, which has positively impacted thousands of underprivileged children. Furthermore, he spearheaded the development of a scalable ACH payments platform on the Microsoft Azure cloud through strategic acquisitions and mergers.