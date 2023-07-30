(Benjamin Edwards)

Co-CEO & Managing Principal

Hendy

As co-CEO and managing principal at Hendy, Carolina Weidler brings innovative leadership to unify people, culture and projects. With over 16 years of experience as an architect, Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, and LEED AP professional, she excels in creating process-driven environments for renowned brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Rocket Lab, and General Dynamics. At Hendy, a nationally recognized interior architecture firm, her expertise lies in designing efficient and holistic environments for process- based industries.

In February 2023, Carolina assumed the role of co-CEO at Hendy alongside Susan Dwyer. She mentors the staff, makes key decisions, oversees human resources, and leads marketing and practice operations. Under her leadership, Hendy has been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Work in Orange County” for eight consecutive years. Weidler actively volunteers in industry charity events including participation in Herman Miller’s WeCare Initiative.