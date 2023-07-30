Group Chairman

Johnson & Johnson, Cardiovascular & Specialty Solutions Group

Celine Martin, a Johnson & Johnson veteran, played a pivotal role in accelerating the global adoption of minimally invasive surgery during her tenure at Ethicon. With extensive involvement in growing various subsidiaries, including Biosense Webster, a leader in heart rhythm disorder diagnosis and treatment, she has become renowned for driving business transformations and top performance across financials, innovation, and talent advancement. Her dedication to growing emerging start-ups into billion-dollar companies has positively impacted the lives of millions of patients worldwide.

Martin’s exceptional contributions were recognized through accolades such as the Octane OC High Tech Awards and being named one of Fierce Biotech’s 2022 Fiercest Women in Life Sciences. As a prominent female leader within the world’s largest healthcare company, she passionately advocates for women in STEM and uses her platform to inspire the next generation of female leaders. Martin actively shapes leadership and sets industry standards contributing to an inclusive environment.