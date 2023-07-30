Chief Executive Officer

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County

Claudia Bonilla Keller is the CEO of Second Harvest, a leading food bank in Orange County. With over two decades of experience in nonprofit leadership, she oversees outreach efforts to donors, community partners, and volunteers to address food insecurity. Under her leadership, Second Harvest adapted its business model during the COVID-19 pandemic, strategically purchasing nutritious food to meet the increased demand. She also spearheaded the establishment of Harvest Solutions Farm, a 45-acre farm in Irvine that produces over 50,000 pounds of fresh produce weekly for distribution to those in need.

Prior to her role at Second Harvest, Keller held senior positions at organizations like LA Promise Fund and the American Heart Association, where she led impactful programs in education and health. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration. She actively contributes to various boards and organizations focused on community health and education.