Founder & Owner

Milk Jar Cookies

Founder Courtney Cowan’s hobby of baking turned into a successful national business known as Milk Jar Cookies. Starting in 2013, Milk Jar Cookies quickly became L.A.’s favorite cookie and now ships to all 50 states. Quality has always remained a priority with millions of cookies produced from their tiny shop.

Cowan and her team are deeply committed to their values and brand, spreading joy through high-quality products and experiences. They also prioritize community support, partnering with other brands for charitable collaborations and advocating for small businesses. Her expertise extends to building successful brands and empowering small business entrepreneurs. Milk Jar Cookies has expanded with additional storefronts and plans for nationwide growth through their franchise program. With Cowan leading the way, the future of Milk Jar Cookies is promising.